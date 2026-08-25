Fall is not just time for harvest. It’s a season of fresh starts: squeaky tennis shoes, new backpacks, sharpened pencils, and a particular mix of nerves and hope. As Idahoans, we believe in new beginnings. We believe effort matters, that showing up counts, that you can build something better than what you started with — as long as you're willing to do the work.
This is one reason Idaho remains near the top in the nation for safety, for growth and for people wanting to raise their kids here. We've stayed close to the basics — strong families, personal responsibility and a shared sense that freedom comes bundled with responsibility, not instead of it.
In Idaho, we understand that the family is the first and best institution for raising the next generation. The 2026 Idaho Republican Party Platform puts it plainly: "Families, not government programs, are the best way to properly nurture and protect our children." Love, responsibility, and accountability are essential. The same platform grounds the whole of Idaho's political philosophy in one line from its preamble: "The protection of individual rights is upheld when personal responsibility for behavior is exercised."
That's the basic lesson we depend on every classroom in this state to teach a 6-year-old: your choices have consequences, your work has value, and you don't get to skip the hard part and keep the reward. It's the lesson a healthy family teaches, generation after generation. And it's precisely the lesson that left-leaning progressives are determined to erase.
A different philosophy is on your ballot
Across the country, and even here another philosophy competes for our acceptance – a "society owes me" mentality: the idea that consequences of personal choices are injustices someone else should pay for, that the traditional family is oppressive and that "freedom" means freedom from accountability. It's a philosophy that treats children, marriage and even biology itself as obstacles to personal autonomy.
This philosophy is on your ballot this November in the form of Proposition 1. Proposition 1’s bent toward codifying “sexual freedom” without accountability is evident from the outset. Look beyond the title and you find one of the most radical pro-abortion laws in the country — creating a “right” to abortion on demand well into the third trimester of pregnancy by redefining “viability” as the point at which a baby can survive without medical help. Contrary to some claims, Proposition 1 isn't a return to Roe v. Wade. It's considerably more radical than Roe ever was.
The further you read, the more it obliterates personal responsibility. Ironically, while Proposition 1 is being sold as a pro-doctor measure, it stamps out Idaho's longstanding physician-only requirement — a basic safeguard that says abortion can only be performed by an actual doctor — replacing it with a vague "health care provider" standard that allows staff at Planned Parenthood’s front desk to dispense abortion pills. Parental consent is gone too: under Proposition 1, a young girl could obtain an abortion without her parents ever knowing. And the providers themselves are specifically shielded from legal accountability — making it difficult to hold anyone responsible when “reproductive healthcare,” an ambiguous term that includes much more than abortion, goes awry. Proposition 1 erases safety and accountability at almost every turn, making it more difficult to protect women and minors from sex trafficking and abuse.
That is not an Idaho family value. It’s a sexual-freedom-without-responsibility ethos taken to its most consequential extreme — the belief that an individual of any age, including minors, should be able to act entirely free of any obligation, free even of the ordinary checks — a doctor's judgment, a parent's involvement, legal accountability — that responsibility usually requires. Proposition 1 leaves society holding the bag with no recourse, including Idaho’s generation yet-unborn and the families left out of “reproductive health care” decisions.
Choosing the fresh start that builds a bright tomorrow
As families settle back into the routines of the school year — alarms before dawn, packed lunches, homework at the kitchen table — it’s worth remembering that the basics that help our families run well also make a state worth living in: accountability instead of excuses, family instead of dependency and the conviction that real freedom is inseparable from responsibility. Proposition 1 would strip all of that away — safety, accountability, even a parent's basic right to know — in exchange for a twisted version of "freedom" that answers to no one. That's not a new beginning. It’s a recipe for deep-seated pain and social disaster.
Vote no on Proposition 1 Nov. 3. Defend an Idaho that understands what real freedom requires.
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