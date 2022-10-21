Doug Howell

Douglas Howell

My wife and I are natives of Pocatello. Each of us grew up and attended public elementary and middle schools and graduated from public high schools in our community. We often talk about our childhood experiences and this time of year seems to bring more recollections to the surface. Perhaps it is the color of the leaves on the trees that surround our cities or maybe the cooler weather, but as the seasons change from summer to fall, we find ourselves sharing some of our fondest memories. For me, the memories usually include a new Saturday morning cartoon line-up, raking piles of leaves to jump in or a neighborhood game of kickball or football on the Greenacres playground. Many of my most cherished memories include my learning experiences with friends and teachers as a new school year began.

Fall also brings a plethora of candidate signs for those seeking to lead our community in local or state leadership positions. Layered like a cake on high-traffic corners or distributed across many yards throughout our city, one can easily determine we are in the throes of an upcoming election.

