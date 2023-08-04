Trent Clark

How do you get rid of party leaders who won’t conform? The quickest path is to declare them no longer voters in Idaho.

But that isn’t easy, because it’s not about where you sleep, if you travel, or what kind of real estate you own. Idaho voter residency looks to “history and long-term intent to remain.” The Constitution and Legislature assign this judgment to county clerks, supervised by the secretary of state.

Trent Clark is vice chair of the Idaho Republican Party’s Southeast Region. He was State Chairman from 1998 to 2002, during which the Republican Party reached the peak of its strength in the Idaho Legislature.

