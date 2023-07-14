What is this heavenly brew that I now partake of on a daily basis? For most of my adult life, coffee wasn’t something I drank. Much of what I encountered was weak in flavor or overly caffeinated and acidic, causing me jitters and indigestion. I knew coffee drinkers who experienced bad headaches if they missed their first cup of joe, and I considered myself lucky not having this addiction.

However, that addiction free status began to change nine years ago when a girlfriend introduced me to delicious coffees that weren’t overly acidic or caffeinated. Over time I drank more coffee, and my affection for this ancient brew increased when I began volunteering in Chiapas, a high mountain region in Mexico. Most of the best coffees come from equatorial regions like Ethiopia, Colombia, Guatemala, Kenya and Mexico where it is grown at elevations above 4,500 feet.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

