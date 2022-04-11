West Portneuf Road crash

One of the pickups involved in Monday afternoon's head-on crash south of Pocatello pictured after being loaded onto a wrecker.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A man was injured Monday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided on a road south of Pocatello.

The 12:30 p.m. head-on crash occurred on West Portneuf Road near Stone River Circle.

One of the drivers involved was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.

The name and condition of the injured adult male driver as well as further details about the crash were not immediately available.

West Portneuf Road was temporarily shut down because of the crash. 

