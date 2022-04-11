One of the pickups involved in Monday afternoon's head-on crash south of Pocatello pictured after being loaded onto a wrecker.
POCATELLO — A man was injured Monday afternoon when two pickup trucks collided on a road south of Pocatello.
The 12:30 p.m. head-on crash occurred on West Portneuf Road near Stone River Circle.
One of the drivers involved was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
The name and condition of the injured adult male driver as well as further details about the crash were not immediately available.
West Portneuf Road was temporarily shut down because of the crash.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.