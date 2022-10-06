US-Senate-Debate-10-3-2022-12-2048x1365

From left, independent candidate Scott Cleveland, Republican Sen. Mike Crapo and Democrat David Roth debate on Idaho Public Television on Monday afternoon. 

 Jim Hadley/Idaho Public Television

Candidates in the race for one of Idaho’s Senate seats in the United States Congress covered a wide range of issues at a debate held Monday night, with an emphasis on inflation, national debt and abortion.

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, is seeking his fifth term in the U.S. Senate, a seat he has held since 1999. His opponents, Democrat David Roth and independent candidate Scott Cleveland recorded a debate Monday afternoon at Idaho Public Television that aired Tuesday evening because of scheduling issues. Cleveland is the owner of an investment and brokerage firm in Eagle, and Roth is the executive director of the Bonneville Youth Development Council in Idaho Falls.

