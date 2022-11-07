Data breach stock photo
Stock photo

BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced today that Idaho, along with a coalition of other states, has agreed to two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches in 2012 and 2015 that compromised personal information of millions of consumers nationwide.

The coalition has also obtained a separate settlement with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian breach, which impacted more than 15 million individuals who submitted credit applications with T-Mobile. Under the settlements, the companies have agreed to improve their data security practices and to pay the states more than $16 million.

