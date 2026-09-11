September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, a time to learn what the thyroid does, how thyroid cancer may appear, and when it is worth checking with a healthcare provider. The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck that helps regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature and energy use. Thyroid cancer often develops slowly, and many people have no symptoms at first. That is why noticing changes in the neck, voice, breathing or swallowing can be important.
One of the most common warning signs is a new lump or swelling in the front of the neck, especially if it seems to be growing. A lump may be painless, and many thyroid nodules are not cancer, but any new or changing neck mass should be evaluated. Swelling on the side of the neck may also be a reason to call your healthcare provider, since swollen lymph nodes can sometimes be related to thyroid disease or other conditions.
Other symptoms to discuss with your healthcare provider include hoarseness or voice changes that do not go away, trouble swallowing, trouble breathing, neck pain that may travel toward the ears, or a constant cough that is not linked to a cold, allergies, or smoking, etc. These symptoms can have many causes, including noncancerous thyroid nodules, infections, reflux, or other throat and neck problems. Still, persistent or unexplained symptoms deserve attention so the cause can be found and treated if needed.
During Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, consider doing a simple “check your neck” in the mirror and paying attention to changes over time. If you notice a lump, swelling, lasting hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, breathing changes or ongoing neck discomfort, schedule a visit with your healthcare provider. They may perform a neck exam and, if appropriate, order an ultrasound, blood tests or a biopsy. Early evaluation does not mean you have cancer — it means you are taking your health seriously. Most thyroid cancers are treatable, and getting symptoms checked promptly can lead to earlier diagnosis, better treatment planning and peace of mind.
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