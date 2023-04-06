Police heroically rescued one of the occupants of a burning home on the Fort Hall Reservation during a fire that left a firefighter injured, authorities said.
The 11:30 p.m. Wednesday blaze destroyed the home on North Bannock Road south of Blackfoot.
The man who was rescued from the burning home by Fort Hall police suffered non-life threatening injuries in the blaze and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, authorities said.
The Fort Hall firefighter who was injured suffered a cut on his hand and received stitches at a local hospital, the Fort Hall Fire Department reported.
The names of the injured man and firefighter have not been released.
The home is a "total loss" as a result of the fire, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes stated in a news release.
The Fort Hall Fire Department was initially dispatched to the home for what the tribes described as a medical emergency.
But as the responders were en route to the residence, the family who resided there reported the fire, authorities said.
When Fort Hall firefighters arrived, they reported that the flames had already consumed the front and roof of the home, according to the tribes.
The Fort Hall Fire Department noted that Fort Hall police were already on the scene when firefighters got there and were rescuing the injured man via a basement window.
The Blackfoot Fire Department was called in to assist in the firefighting effort because of the severity of the blaze.
Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King had praise for the Fort Hall police officers who acted immediately when they arrived on the scene and rescued the injured man from the burning home's basement. King said in such emergencies "every second counts" and the man could have easily died if the police officers hadn't acted quickly.
King also thanked the Blackfoot Fire Department for its assistance in battling the blaze.
Firefighters extinguished most of the fire by around 4 a.m. Thursday but remained on the scene afterward putting out hot spots.
North Bannock Road was temporarily shut down because of the fire.
The family who resided at the residence lost not only their home but also all of their belongings, the tribes reported.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family. Anyone wanting to donate items to help the family should call 208-680-9992 for more information.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Fort Hall police, the Fort Hall Fire Department and state fire marshals.
