House fire

The scene of Friday's house fire on Darby Road in south Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A fire gutted a home in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon and was still smoldering as of Friday evening.

The blaze on Darby Road southeast of the Bannock County Jail ignited shortly after 3 p.m. and the flames destroyed the home as well as an adjacent car, camper and horse trailer, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.