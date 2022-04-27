A wreck-damaged car is pictured on Hildreth Drive in south Pocatello where it came to rest after leaving nearby Interstate 15 and overturning multiple times on Wednesday afternoon. Also pictured is the Pocatello Fire Department ambulance that transported the injured adult male driver to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.
POCATELLO — A driver was hospitalized after his car left Interstate 15, flipped multiple times and came to rest on a nearby city street in south Pocatello on Wednesday afternoon.
The 2:30 p.m. crash occurred on Interstate 15 near Century High School.
The car left the freeway's southbound lanes, overturned several times, broke through a fence and came to rest on Hildreth Drive, a Pocatello street that's about 30 yards from Interstate 15.
The car's adult male driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries suffered in the crash, authorities said.
His name and an update on his condition were not available.
The wreck did not result in any blockage on the freeway but Hildreth Drive was shut down for over 30 minutes.
The car, a Nissan Altima, was totaled.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.