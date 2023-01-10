Dr. Tokle's column about inflation was easily readable, full of important information and serves as a road map for what not to do as you play with the global economy. The paragraph that explains the beginnings of what went wrong with our economy and the rapid increases in prices began in early 2017. The stable genius pontificated that trade wars and tariffs are easy to win. True, the pandemic was a leading factor in the supply and demand interruption that occurred, however, the absence or lack of leadership by the former president resulted in the US getting a late start in coping and taking the necessary steps to fight COVID-19 and head-off higher inflation. In other words, the cause and effect of a horrendous administration can be laid at the feet of no one but Donald J. Trump. I hold Trump personally responsible and culpable in the death of at least 200,000 American lives that could have been avoidable. His refusal to acknowledge, misinformation, and outright lies directly led to the USA getting a slower than necessary start to individual testing, vaccine research and the overall combatting both the pandemic, inflation and fiasco foreign policies. Don't get me started on Russia and Ukraine.

Will Seymour,

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.