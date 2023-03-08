Protest

Protesters line Pocatello Avenue on Wednesday morning near Pocatello City Hall in opposition to the decision by the Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to take away the wage enhancement grant to help retain childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

POCATELLO — Over 50 people gathered for a rally near Pocatello's City Hall Wednesday morning to protest against the decision by the Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to take away the wage enhancement grant to help retain childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the rally wore purple shirts and stood along the sidewalk for two hours with signs that read “Protect Childcare” and “Don’t Walk Out On Us.”

alfoglen

the conservative-dominated Idaho legislature strikes again--and what about that budget surplus the conservatives are so proud of ? When it comes to financially supporting a worthy cause it seems to be hiding behind the cellar door. We need different legislators than the current group of worthless conservatives.

