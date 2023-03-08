Protesters line Pocatello Avenue on Wednesday morning near Pocatello City Hall in opposition to the decision by the Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to take away the wage enhancement grant to help retain childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
POCATELLO — Over 50 people gathered for a rally near Pocatello's City Hall Wednesday morning to protest against the decision by the Idaho Legislature's Joint Finance Appropriations Committee to take away the wage enhancement grant to help retain childcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants in the rally wore purple shirts and stood along the sidewalk for two hours with signs that read “Protect Childcare” and “Don’t Walk Out On Us.”
Childcare businesses around Idaho were expecting the wage enhancement grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, to end in June of this year, but JFAC eliminated the grant on Monday to save funds.
This grant provided funding for childcare services nationwide and Idaho is the first and only state to remove the grant early.
Kari Giesbrecht, the owner of Kari’s Korner daycare centers in Pocatello and Preston, organized the march with her daughter Kali Giesbrecht by contacting 150 childcare centers around Idaho, and nearly 50 percent of the businesses said they are being forced to close their doors because of JFAC’s choice to remove the grant.
“I had ladies crying on the phone because they have to shut down next month for not being able to continue functioning because it was such a quick cutoff. We’ve all been preparing, but we thought we had until June,” Kari said.
Kari reflected on the consequences of the grant being taken away early.
“When we shut down, then the parents can't go to work. When the parents can't go to work then other businesses shut down because they can't find employees. I don't think that (JFAC members) understand that. I just want our voices to be heard,” she said.
The grant gave every childcare worker an extra $300 monthly in pay in response to the extreme impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on childcare centers. The number of families Kari’s Korner serviced, for example, decreased from 60 to 12.
Kari said it's been very difficult for her and other childcare providers to find workers when fast-food chains are offering employees more money than they can afford.
"For us to be able to afford to obtain and retain quality childcare (workers), everyone has been unfortunately relying on (the grant). It’s been such a significant help,” Kari said.
Kari, who's been in business since 2012, is tremendously passionate about childcare and is quite worried about the repercussions of daycares shutting down.
“Children and childcare have been my passion since I was a teenager. I'm doing this (protest) because not only does (JFAC's decision) affect me, but it affects so many men and women in the childcare profession and we deserve to be heard,” Kari said. “The significant damage that it’s going to cause is not only to us as small business owners and childcare professionals, but also to the community. If we shut down, there's going to be underground daycares where the providers aren't being regulated, and I’m worried about the children.”
(1) comment
the conservative-dominated Idaho legislature strikes again--and what about that budget surplus the conservatives are so proud of ? When it comes to financially supporting a worthy cause it seems to be hiding behind the cellar door. We need different legislators than the current group of worthless conservatives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.