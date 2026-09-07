Troy Meyers

Troy Meyers

 Idaho Falls Police Department Photo

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old local boy who has autism.

Police said Troy Meyers was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Monday at his family's Idaho Falls home near the intersection of John Adams Parkway and South 15th East, also known as St. Clair Road.

Troy has brown hair and blue eyes. He was believed to be wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants at the time of his disappearance and may be riding a bicycle, police said.

Anyone who has seen Troy since 11:30 a.m. or who knows where he is should immediately call Idaho Falls police dispatch at 208-529-1200.

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