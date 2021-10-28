Crane operator airlifted to hospital after crash near Blackfoot that shut down highway for over 5 hours Idaho State Police press release Oct 28, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Portneuf Air Rescue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at 3:11 p.m. on October 28, 2021, at N 1200 W and US Highway 26, east of Blackfoot, in Bingham County.A 26-year-old male from Blackfoot was driving northbound on N 1200 W, in a Chevrolet Silverado, hauling a P J Trailer containing 1000 gallons of diesel fuel.A 22-year-old male from Rexburg was operating a heavy equipment crane, eastbound on US26.When the Chevrolet failed to stop at the stop sign, the crane struck the attached trailer. Diesel fuel was spilled from the trailer. Story continues below video The driver of the crane was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.Traffic on US26 was blocked in both directions for approximately five hours and forty minutes. Crews will continue with clean-up tomorrow.The crash remains under investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trailer Hospital Crash Transports Highway Motor Vehicle Air Ambulance Crane Operator Blackfoot Male Recommended for you