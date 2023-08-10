DOWNEY — For over a century the indomitable spirit of the Bannock County Fair has graced Downey and continues to draw generations to the small town today with a wide array of enticing events and vendors.
Bucking broncos and barrel racing in the new covered grandstands are only some of the attractions as fair week continues through Saturday at the Downey fairgrounds.
Patrons of the fair can enjoy a variety of exciting events through the entire week.
Bannock County Fair Chairman Sheldon Barr said the fair attracts tens of thousands of people to Downey every year.
“It’s just a great fair,” Barr said. “It’s a great time to enjoy yourself. We have lots of visitors from other counties and other states.”
Musical artists such as longtime country singer Neal McCoy, newcomer Kaden Madden, Idaho native Ellie Mae and the young top 20 “American Idol” standout Paige Anne were all part of the fair’s concert lineup this week. The music will conclude Friday with the Southern band Jagertown performing at 8:30 p.m.
Automobiles will do battle in the Trash Car event at 6 p.m. Saturday in one of the fair’s biggest attractions.
Audience members can watch in awe as the motley vehicles kick up waves of dirt as they vie for a first place finish.
For those with a more traditional love for automobiles, there is the ever-popular car show going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
There is also plenty to do for kids and the children at heart, with performers like “The Chicken Rider” to gawk at. Audiences can be captivated by the daring, high flying acrobatic circus show Cirque Adventure and the delightful buffoonery of Lanky the Clown.
Entertainers like the mime Chris Yerlig were in attendance, albeit quietly, as well as the comedian of Southern sass and self-proclaimed trailer park goddess Etta May for a no-holds-barred comedic performance. Hypnotist Richard Barker also performed at the fair.
The standard faire of sizzling meats, decadent treats and freakish franken-foods will be available to purchase from food vendors, permitting all in attendance to partake in cheese coated monstrosities and portions well outside of their dietary restrictions.
Fair-goers can also enjoy cornhole tournaments, the antics of “Jugglemania,” bungee trampolines and the “Young Guns Wild West Fun Park.” There’s plenty for animal lovers too including 4-H livestock, the Snake River Doodles petting zoo and a Friday morning dog show.
Come one come all to the Bannock County Fair. Indulge in confections fit for a king, delight in the colorful costumed caricatures that are larger than life, get rowdy and raucous at the rodeo, and dance the night away to the soulful tunes of your favorite singers.
