The scene of Wednesday night's incident on Whitaker Road in Chubbuck during which a woman was run over by her own SUV.
CHUBBUCK — A woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of the mailbox, police said.
The woman exited her SUV thinking she had put it in park but in reality she had placed it in reverse, police said.
The door of her SUV immediately knocked her down as the vehicle traveled in reverse and ran over her legs, police said.
The woman was pinned underneath the SUV as a result of the incident but some nearby residents came to her assistance and freed her and called 911, police said.
Chubbuck police and firefighters and Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident.
Police said the woman was treated at the scene but she was not seriously injured and did not require transport to the hospital. Her name has not been released.
The woman was very lucky to escape serious injury, police said, adding that motorists should always make sure their vehicle is in park before exiting.
She likely should NOT have been allowed to drive in the first place.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
She likely should NOT have been allowed to drive in the first place.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.