The scene of Wednesday night's incident on Whitaker Road in Chubbuck during which a woman was run over by her own SUV.

CHUBBUCK — A woman miraculously escaped serious injury when she was run over by her own SUV in Chubbuck on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. when the woman stopped her Chevrolet Equinox on Whitaker Road near Jordan Loop to get her mail out of the mailbox, police said.

MISSYMISS
MISSYMISS

She likely should NOT have been allowed to drive in the first place.

