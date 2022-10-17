Pocatello needs state legislators who care about our community, who are invested in our area's growth, our educators, and our ability to create new good paying jobs and sustain affordable housing. It's clear that James Ruchti, Nate Roberts, and Mary Shea have the skills, experience, and support to ensure District 29 is well-represented in Boise and will make rational, thoughtful, well-informed decisions for our area. We don't need extremists -- we need legislators who care enough to understand the complexities and realities of all their constituents and not just those who share their ideology. I support all three of these candidates and look forward to seeing them represent our community.

Rachael Levay,

