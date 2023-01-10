"Bird Is the Word" - It is against driving rules to drive a motorcycle on the sidewalk -- what makes these electric scooters any different? Even bicycles are frowned upon riding on the sidewalks. What about E-Bikes? I don't want anyone running into me or me having to watch where I walk because someone is going to run into me. Totally unsafe unless using a bicycle lane - and take a look - we don't have any!

Cathy Mcpherson,

