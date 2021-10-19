Early voting has begun and the Pocatello City General election, critical for determining the future of our community, is less than two weeks away. Please take the necessary actions to be an informed voter. Most of us are guilty of failing to fulfill our duty to be an "enlightened" people when it comes to choosing strong leaders and monitoring their decisions and actions. This starts at a local level and extends to the state and national levels. Too few vote - 17,000+ registered voters didn't vote in the last City General Election versus the 9000+ who did. And arguably, too many vote uninformed on substance and what matters. We have to accept responsibility for our role in allowing government to get to the place it is today.
During the course of many weeks while door-knocking for candidates I support, I encountered the entire range of voters. Some were engaged, paying attention and asking questions, too many had no interest in the election or politics or seemingly have fallen into negative voting habits that only contribute to perpetuating the problems we face with government. Misinformed or uninformed voters may vote solely based upon the letters they associate with candidate's names, or they may vote for candidates because their cousin used to work for a guy who dated a candidate's sister, or they choose candidates based upon personality, an ability to clock feel-good community service hours, or those who can deliver smooth velvety speeches lacking in factual basis.
Informed voters base their decisions on substance. They've attended meetings or viewed meetings online. They don't rely solely upon the media to shape their opinions. They attempt to gather facts or at least turn to other knowledgeable people who can help point them to relevant information. They don’t just trust what others say, they find out for themselves. They watch their elected representatives in meetings, have knowledge of the types of decisions made, and they seek representatives who will openly communicate with all citizens, not just special interest groups.
Pocatello needs to choose its leaders wisely on November 2, 2021. The consequences of those decisions will have a long-lasting impact upon our community. I am confident in the candidates I have chosen. Are you?