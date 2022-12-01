Finalists named to lead ISU
POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Physician Assistant Studies program has received one of the largest scholarship gifts in the history of the university, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The $10 million donation was given in memory of Ginny Thomas, who served as the director of the Rural American Scholarship Fund, which “supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” according to a news release from the university.

