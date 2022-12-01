POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Physician Assistant Studies program has received one of the largest scholarship gifts in the history of the university, thanks to an anonymous donor.
The $10 million donation was given in memory of Ginny Thomas, who served as the director of the Rural American Scholarship Fund, which “supported higher education opportunities for the less fortunate in Washington, Oregon and Idaho,” according to a news release from the university.
One of the donor’s aims is to make it easier for recent graduates to work in rural areas.
“He hopes that if students have less student loan debt, that they will be able to afford to practice as a PA in a small rural town and not be forced to take a higher paying job in a big city,” PA Program Associate Director and Professor Paula Phelps said. “We are so happy to be working with the donor to help place more primary care providers in rural areas.”
According to the release, ISU’s PA program is the only one in the state, and it accepts 72 students each year.
“The program places a distinct emphasis on training health care professionals who are prepared to provide care to those living in rural areas, or who are among minority populations,” the release said.
The donor wanted to remain anonymous, but asked that scholarship recipients pay it forward and, when they can, help the next generation.
“This incredible gift epitomizes what it means to be genuine and pure of heart, like Ginny was. We are incredibly humbled and appreciative of the generosity of this donor,” says Rex Force, PharmD, vice president for health sciences and senior vice provost. “Our students who will benefit from this selfless act of philanthropy and receive these scholarships will treasure the support.”
