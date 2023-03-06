Newby family

The Newby family including dad and coach James far left and four-time state champion Hans next to him.

 Submitted Photo

The small town of Grace, Idaho (population 920, according to the latest census) has been a wrestling power in its division in recent years, but Grizzlies coach James Newby didn’t know exactly what to expect from his squad this season.

“This year was a season where we were kind of rebuilding,” said Newby, who just completed his fifth year at the Grace wrestling helm. “We anticipated we’d have some downs. We had experience with Hans (Newby). We also had Wyatt Cutler, who was also a state placer. We had two strong guys coming in, and I worked really hard on recruiting and bringing in a real tough freshman. But I knew it was going to be a rough year, just because that’s all we had to start off with.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.