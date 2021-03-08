Election Day is Tuesday in Southeast Idaho and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in various locations.
Voters in Southeast Idaho are being asked Tuesday to cast ballots for the following measures:
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 recall elections
The Concerned Parents of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 are asking voters in school board zones 1, 2 and 5 to recall board members Jackie Cranor, Janie Gebhardt and Dave Mattson, respectively, from office for “showing an unwillingness to listen to the electorate that wants the school children to have the option of full time in-school attendance,” and “proven an unwillingness to reflect and demand that the needs of the children in our zones be met.”
Voters will cast ballots to recall each of the three board members separately. For a recall to succeed, a majority of voters must cast their ballots to remove the trustee from office, and the total number of votes cast must be equal to or greater than the number of votes cast during the election that put the trustee in office. For Cranor that’s 279 votes, for Gebhardt that’s 417 votes, and for Mattson that’s 278 votes.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District supplemental levy
The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is requesting voters approve a two-year supplemental levy in the amount of $9.25 million per year for the purpose of paying lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools for the district.
The increased levy rate amounts to $192.20 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to the district.
Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon says he’s expecting record turnout considering the number of absentee and early voters at least tripled this year in comparison with the typical early turnout.
“On a typical March election like this we would see about 20 to 50 early voters,” Dixon said. “Most days this year we were between 100 and 150 people voting early every day. Just based on that information, I would say that we will definitely see a record turnout for a March levy election.”
American Falls School District 381 supplemental levy
The American Falls School District 381 is requesting voters approve a two-year supplemental levy in the amount of $2.75 million per year for the purpose of paying lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools for the district.
The increased levy rate amounts to $294.92 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to the district.
Rockland School District 382 Supplemental Levy
The Rockland School District 382 is asking voters to approve a two-year supplemental levy in the amount of $210,000 per year for the purpose of paying lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools for the district.
The increased levy rate amounts to $432.17 per $100,000 of taxable property value, according to the district.