POCATELLO — Oscar winner "Nomadland" will be shown Saturday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at ISU's Pond Student Union. Winner of best picture, actress and director at the Academy Awards, after losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad, running into a unique community of travelers from all over the country. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/nomadland.
Then Golden Globe winner "The Mauritanian" plays July 17 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Jodie Foster won the best supporting actress for her role starring in this movie along with Benedict Cumberbatch, Tahar Rahim and Shailene Woodley. During the war on terror, Mohamedou Ould Slahi fights for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. government for years in Guantanamo prison. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/mauritanian.
"Our Friend" is the feature on July 24, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck and Jason Segel star in this acclaimed movie. After receiving life-altering news, a couple finds unexpected support from their best friend, who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/ourfriend.
Indie Spirit Award winner "Waves" will be shown on July 31, at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Also the winner of the National Board of Review's top 10 films of the year, this story traces the journey of a suburban family — led by a well-intentioned but domineering father — as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/waves.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.