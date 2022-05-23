Summer movies at Idaho State University continue this week with action-adventure "Uncharted" playing Thursday at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for summer movies. Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland star, as treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan recruits street-smart Nathan Drake to help him recover a 500-year-old lost fortune amassed by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. What starts out as a heist soon becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada can get his hands on it. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/uncharted.
Acclaimed crime drama "The Outfit" will be shown on Wednesday, June 1, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Mark Rylance stars in an artful spin on the gangster genre, as a former London tailor who now makes the finest suits in Chicago. Life seems to be very simple until he gets caught in the middle of a mob war where he and his protege must tread carefully to survive one fateful night. Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien also star. "Top tier cinema," says the Times UK, while Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times writes, "Rylance keeps us guessing in this taut, beautifully-acted period piece." Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/outfit.
Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in romantic comedy "Marry Me" on Wednesday, June 8, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When a famous singer leaves her cheating fiance, she surrenders and cynically decides to marry the first person she sees, who happens to be a school math teacher, and the result is a collision between two clashing worlds where both must decide whether there is a way to bring those worlds together. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/marryme.
Breakout hit "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" is the show on Friday, June 17, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/everything.
Looking ahead, the Idaho State University Theater Department will present "Urinetown: The Musical" with shows June 10-12 and June 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. For more information and tickets, go to www.idahostatetickets.com.
And ISU Thursday night Concerts on the Quad begin in June, with John Rush on June 9, J.D. Eicher on June 16, Aaron Ball on June 23 and Tom Catmull on June 30. Shows are at 6 p.m. More details on these later.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.