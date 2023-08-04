One of the biggest roping events of the season returns to the Bannock County Event Center this week.
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company returns for their Super Saturdays & Big Paydays, presented by Trails West. Join them at 5 p.m. for team roping in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Monday, Aug. 7 — The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12 — Watch as cowboys and cowgirls compete to qualify for the World Series of Team Roping, a $14 million purse! Competitors will begin roping at 11 a.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center’s arenas. Hosted by Triple T Productions, the WSTR 2023 Qualifier is open to the public to watch for free. Entries will be taken on-site at the Event Center. For more information, contact Ben Tibbitts at bentibbitts@hotmail.com.
There’s still a chance to see a show at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. Chris Young is bringing the country back to the Port with opener Chase Mathew on Thursday, Aug. 17. Concert tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, please contact us at 208-237-1340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.