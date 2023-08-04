team roping - load 'em 2

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center.

One of the biggest roping events of the season returns to the Bannock County Event Center this week.

Saturday, Aug. 5 — Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company returns for their Super Saturdays & Big Paydays, presented by Trails West. Join them at 5 p.m. for team roping in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

