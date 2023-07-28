Rodeo lovers can catch a full week of events at the Bannock County Event Center this week.
Friday, July 28 — Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Post time is 4 p.m., and gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free. Friday’s races are the Bitterroot Finals, and the dress-theme is Hawaiian shirts.
Saturday, July 29 — The Idaho Jr. Rodeo Association’s last regular rodeo of the season is happening at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands and Upper Arena from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. No admission fee is required. Junior cowboys and cowgirls will compete for a spot in the August Top 10 Rodeo finals. For more information, visit idahojrrodeo.com.
Monday, July 31 — The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Wednesday, Aug. 2 — Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company returns for their Super Saturdays & Big Paydays, presented by Trails West. Join them at 5:00 p.m. for team roping in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
There’s still a chance to see a show at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre this summer. Chris Young is bringing the country back to the Port with opener Chase Mathew on Thursday, Aug. 17. Concert tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, please contact us at 208-237-1340.
