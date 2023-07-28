team roping - load 'em 2

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center.

Rodeo lovers can catch a full week of events at the Bannock County Event Center this week.

Friday, July 28 — Pocatello Downs is back with more horse racing at the Bannock County Event Center’s Grandstands. Post time is 4 p.m., and gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, and children 12 and under get in free. Friday’s races are the Bitterroot Finals, and the dress-theme is Hawaiian shirts.

