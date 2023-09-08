As summer winds down, there’s still plenty to do at the Bannock County Event Center. Yoga at the Port, the ISU Bengal Roundup rodeo, and the annual Wellness Complex Cleanup are happening this week.
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 8-9 – Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is back again with their two-day Spud Run barrel racing event. Join them in the Indoor Arena from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Monday, Sept. 11 - The Bannock County Rodeo Association (BCRA) hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Finally, it’s Wednesday: Time for Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Company’s regular Wednesday night team roping and barrel racing events, presented by Courtesy Ford & Lincoln. Team roping is held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena. Barrel Racing is held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Arena 1. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.
Wednesday, Sept. 13 – Healthy City, USA is looking for volunteers to help with their 3rd Annual Wellness Complex Cleanup Day. From 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, volunteers will help beautify the Portneuf Wellness Complex by pulling weeds and picking up trash. Those interested should bring work gloves and meet in front of the box office and concessions area. Water will be provided for volunteers.
Friday & Saturday, Sept. 15-16 – Don’t miss Idaho State University’s Bengal Roundup at the Bannock County Event Center! The college rodeo will feature bull riding, roping, steer wrestling, bareback, saddle broncs, barrel racing, and more Wild West fun. The Heath Clark Band will perform live on Friday night following the rodeo. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo begins at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit the Idaho State University Rodeo Team Facebook page or call 208-731-5480.
Saturday, Sept. 16 – Join Healthy City, USA and Breathe Yoga Community for the first-ever Yoga at the Port at 8 a.m. The one-hour class is open to ages and yoga abilities and is free of cost. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and participants must bring their own mat, water, and props.
Heavy metal music lovers rejoice! Megadeth with special guest Biohazard are coming to the Port on Tuesday, October 3, as part of their “Crush the World” tour. Tickets can be purchased at bannockcountyeventcenter.us.
The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises of the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields, and RV park. For questions or to reserve our facilities, please contact us at 208-237-1340.
