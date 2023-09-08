As summer winds down, there’s still plenty to do at the Bannock County Event Center. Yoga at the Port, the ISU Bengal Roundup rodeo, and the annual Wellness Complex Cleanup are happening this week.

Friday & Saturday, Sept. 8-9 – Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. is back again with their two-day Spud Run barrel racing event. Join them in the Indoor Arena from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and again from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. For entry fees and more information, visit the Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.