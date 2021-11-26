There are recipes I only make at certain times of the year. My Christmas Crack is one of those. It’s not for any reason, except I have absolutely no willpower when it comes to this chocolatey, crunchy, buttery treat. The ingredients sound both simple and odd- who thinks of saltines when they make candy? But when this all comes together, it is a delicious combination of flavors and textures that the entire family loves. It’s called Christmas Crack because it is so addictive, and it is the only holiday when I will allow myself to make it.
Belle’s Christmas Crack
1 cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
40 salted saltine crackers (about 1 sleeve)
2 cups milk or semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 cup toppings like nuts, candy or sprinkles (optional)
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with heavy-duty aluminum foil and lightly spray with non-stick cooking spray. Spread the crackers out on the foil in a single layer and fold up the edges of the foil to box in the crackers. Set aside. In a saucepan, melt the butter. Add the brown sugar and cook over medium-high heat until it comes to a rolling boil. Reduce the heat to medium and boil for 5 minutes (set a timer), stirring occasionally. Pour the mixture over the crackers and spread to cover completely. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. Let stand for 1-2 minutes or until the chocolate starts to look shiny and is soft enough to spread evenly over the toffee. If the chocolate is still not warm enough to spread after 4 minutes, place it back in the oven for a minute to help soften it. Sprinkle with nuts or other toppings if desired. Chill in the refrigerator for about 2 hours to harden. Peel away the foil and break it into pieces.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
