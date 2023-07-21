POCATELLO — Lindsey Westburg, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Magic Valley and on behalf of the board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Idaho, is excited to announce the club’s recently hired director, Jonna Behm. Behm comes to the club with several years of experience with the Idaho Food Bank where she was the coordinator of development for the Southeast Region. With her experience and background, she will be invaluable in moving the club’s efforts forward, growing and expanding the Boys & Girls Clubs to serve more youth in the area.
Behm is originally from Denver, Colorado, but has been an Idaho resident since 2002. Behm earned her degree in dietetics from Idaho State University. While working for the Idaho Foodbank, Behm became passionate about food insecurity and working with children. Behm comes to the Boys & Girls Club with five years of fundraising and development experience.
Behm is thrilled to continue her work in the Pocatello community; she had this to say about her new role with the Boys & Girls Clubs: “I am grateful to continue working in this community, especially focusing on children.”
Her role with the club will encompass overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Boys & Girls Club, working closely with the board of directors and managing the fundraising efforts of the organization.
Behm has hit the ground running by helping to plan the club’s first Great Futures Gala taking place on Sept. 15. This event will be held at Hirning Buick GMC.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast is growing, and Behm is pleased to announce in the fall of 2023 that the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Idaho will be expanding and begin serving students not only at Syringa but at Indian Hills as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.