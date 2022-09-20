construction with sign

Construction at the Pocatello Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry has begun and will continue through September.

 Photo courtesy of Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry

POCATELLO — Thanks to multiple donations, the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry location at 855 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello is getting some long-awaited improvements.

These improvements will assist customers with new parking spots, benches to sit, wheelchair-accessible entrance, shopping cart area, cement steps, new doors, security cameras and more.

