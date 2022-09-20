POCATELLO — Thanks to multiple donations, the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Food Pantry location at 855 S. 2nd Ave. in Pocatello is getting some long-awaited improvements.
These improvements will assist customers with new parking spots, benches to sit, wheelchair-accessible entrance, shopping cart area, cement steps, new doors, security cameras and more.
Saint Vincent de Paul would like to thank everyone that donated to make this project come to fruition. They received $79,500 from the city of Pocatello’s Community Development Block Grant program funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, $40,000 from an anonymous private donor, $15,000 from the Harry W. Morrison Foundation and $5,000 from the Idaho Community Foundation — Forever Idaho East.
Without the support of these generous contributors and the community, the thrift store and food pantry could not continue its mission. Thank you for helping the thrift store and food pantry help others.
Construction has already begun at 855 S. 2nd Ave. and will continue through September. Due to the extensive construction project, the thrift store is temporarily closed until further notice and is not taking donations at this time. Thank you for your patience, and the thrift store hopes to be back soon.
The food pantry will remain open during construction on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drivers can pull up on East Terry Street and a volunteer will assist with the drive-up pantry.
St. Vincent de Paul not only assists community members with the thrift store and food pantry but also with social services. Additional services include financial help for rent, utilities and other expenses, as well as vouchers for clothing, furniture, bedding and household items. Social services is normally open on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please call 208-406-1216 if you need assistance with social services.
The building, located at 855 S. 2nd Ave., was used as an old dairy building before becoming St. Vincent de Paul. Dairy trucks would back up to the loading dock, which is right where the main entrance to the thrift store is located, thus necessitating the change. Along with this being a loading area, it also had a 2-foot dip that presented as a tripping hazard for patrons year-round.
Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services is accessible to persons with disabilities. Please contact Beth Huston, store manager, at 208-478-2062 or by email at svdp855@gmail.com.