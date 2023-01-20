POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
Diane Bilyeu is the new board president and said, “I am thrilled to serve," and added, “seniors need a place to socialize, participate in activities and have the opportunity to eat a nutritious meal, and my goal is to help the Center be sustainable for the future.”
On Jan. 28, the Center will have its first Saturday night dance from 7 to 10 p.m. since 2020 and welcomes all seniors and their guests. Guests must be 18 years and older. A D.J. will stream pop, country and waltz music requests from the ’50s to today’s current songs. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the suggested donation is $4 per person. People can bring their own non-alcoholic refreshments and snacks. A soda machine is in the dining room and offers various selections for 75 cents. For questions on the dance, please call the Center and ask for Andy Guerra.
Then on Valentine’s Day, the Center will offer a free karaoke/dinner dance for seniors only. You must RSVP for this event. Please call the front office.
The Senior Activity Center is dedicated to serving the senior population. Seniors over the age of 60 years old may eat for free at the Center, and donations are appreciated but not required.
