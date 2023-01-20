POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.

Diane Bilyeu is the new board president and said, “I am thrilled to serve," and added, “seniors need a place to socialize, participate in activities and have the opportunity to eat a nutritious meal, and my goal is to help the Center be sustainable for the future.”

