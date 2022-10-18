Scouts from Troop 359 and Cub Scout Pack 108 sort food items dropped off at the Grand Teton Council Boy Scout Office in Pocatello during the 2021 Scouting for Food drive. This year’s drive will happen Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Scout Mountain District
Grand Teton Council
Local scouts, leaders and community volunteers sort food items gathered during the 2021 Scouting for Food drive at Victory Baptist Church in Malad. The 2022 drive is scheduled for Saturday.
Photo courtesy of Scout Mountain District Grand Teton Council
POCATELLO — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate the annual Scouting for Food community food drive Saturday to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming holiday season and beyond.
“This is one of the largest food drives of the year for the foodbank,” said Kia Shaw, branch manager for the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank. “Because of inflation, we are seeing more families dealing with food insecurity that have never been in this situation before.”
Co-sponsors of this year’s Scouting for Food drive include Melaleuca, JustServe, the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.
The local Scout Mountain District includes the towns and areas around Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad and Soda Springs. The American Falls and Malad communities will be conducting their food collection from 9 a.m. to noon. All other communities will collect food donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Non-perishable food items can be taken to various drop-off locations.
The following drop-off locations have been confirmed:
— Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
— Pocatello/Chubbuck: Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. First Ave., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 1000 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 911 N. Main St., Pocatello; Grand Teton Council BSA Office, 2306 Pocatello Creek Road, Pocatello; Smith’s Food and Drug, 4845 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck; Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur Ave., Pocatello.
— Inkom: Bisharat Market and Automotive, 112 Old Highway 30.
— McCammon: McCammon City Park, 700 Center St.
— Soda Springs: Scout House; Lallatin’s Grocery, 39 W. 2nd S.; Broulim’s, 89 W. 2nd S.
— Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon:
— American Falls: SEICCA, 505 N. Oregon Trail; Les Schwaab; Ken’s; Pink Lady Store in Power County Hospital; Rockland Pharmacy; Lamb Weston; Family Dollar; The Ranch; Ace Hardware; Bingham Ag and M&J’s Restaurant.
— Malad: Victory Baptist Church, 448 S. Main St.
For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact the Pocatello Boy Scout Service Center at (208) 233-4600
