When I cook a whole chicken or buy a rotisserie chicken at the store, I always have leftovers, and one of my favorite ways to use that is my chicken and green chili enchiladas. Having the chicken already cooked makes this tasty dish even easier to make. I mix canned green chilis and Cotija cheese (similar to parmesan) with the chicken to give it a little spice and lots of flavor. Using canned green enchilada sauce both in the filling and over the top is a quick and tasty way to get this dish in the oven in minutes. Top the enchiladas with a creamy queso fresco or other mild cheese, and in less than an hour, you’ll have a hearty and flavorful Mexican dish that the whole family will love.
Belle’s Chicken and Green Chili Enchiladas
3 cups chopped cooked chicken
1 (7 ounce) can diced green chilis
1 (28 ounce) can green enchilada sauce
½ cup grated Cotija cheese
8 corn tortillas
1 cup shredded cheese (Queso Fresco, cheddar, or Monterey Jack)
Mix the chicken, chilis, cotija cheese and ½ cup of enchilada sauce in a large bowl. In a 9 by 13-inch baking pan, spread ½ cup of the enchilada sauce. Place about 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture in each of the tortillas and then roll them up and place them seam side down in the baking pan. Pour the remaining enchilada sauce over the top and sprinkle with the shredded cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until the enchiladas are hot and the cheese has melted.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.