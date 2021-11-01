The local Good Sam RV travel group, the Travelin' Sams of Poky, is preparing to be on the move again next summer and is extending an invitation to join them as a group. Next summer they will stay in Southeast Idaho area for the first two outings and in July.
They plan on going to Bannack Days in Montana, and in the fall they will enjoy Kanab, Utah, area. They visit many points of interest that are scenic, visit museums and historical sites, and do many educational tours learning about making aircraft, RVs, tour a bronze foundry in Oregon and so many other various fun events. They do a lot of camp activities together, such as evening campfires, entertainment, games and eating together.
Since they travel together, caravan style, they enjoy a sense of security and safety. If a member has any problem on the road, there is always help within the group to assist. They have studies that are shared with the group on new ideas of safety and RV maintenance, as well as travel tips to help as they learn as a group.
Every trip offers new sights and experiences. They make one trip a month in the spring, summer and fall. They plan on a trip to the Trailing of the Sheep Festival this fall in Ketchum. Past trips have taken them to the Salmon area, learning a lot about Lewis and Clark, Glacier National Park, the Palisades area, Island Park, Heise, Canyonlands of Utah, Bear Lake area and Cheyenne, Wyoming, to enjoy the rodeo.
Perhaps they are just what you've been looking for. They presently don't have any smokers in the group. They look forward to gaining new members that want to join in traveling with a fun group such as theirs. They become like a family and make so many new friends this way.
You may contact Paul Rogers 208-241-2187 or Donna Rogers 208-241-1204 to learn more and begin a journey of fun travels with your RV.
