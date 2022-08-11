BINGHAM COUNTY — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed that a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County. This is the fifth bat to test positive in Southeast Idaho (four in Bannock and one in Bingham) and the eighth in the state of Idaho. While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.

“It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally,” said Jeff Doerr, SIPH epidemiologist. Doerr also strongly encourages owners to contact their veterinarian if they believe their pets, regardless of vaccination status, were in contact with a bat.