POCATELLO — Due to the COVID-19 shelter in place restrictions, the Pocatello Women's Connection luncheon for April 16 has been cancelled. We are asking all of our attendees to follow the guidelines of our governor and stay healthy. We will resume our luncheons when it is safe for us to once again be together.
Pocatello Women's Connection luncheon canceled
