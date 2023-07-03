POCATELLO — The Pocatello Municipal Band will present the third concert of the 2023 season on Sunday. The concert will be in the Guy Gates Memorial band shell at Ross Park starting at 7 pm. This week the band will be honoring Joe Willes, past director of the Pocatello Municipal Band.
Joe was the director of the band for 50 years. He passed away last year and was a huge influence on the arts in Pocatello. Please come join the band as it honors his life through music. The band will feature his favorite soprano, Melissa Schrade who will be singing “As Time Goes By” and “Time to Say Goodbye.” The concert will be sponsored by the wonderful tenor sax player Ruthanne Alleman who the band owes many thanks to. The guest director will be her dear friend Roy Fowler, another saxophone player and lover of the arts in Pocatello. The program for the evening’s concert will be songs that Joe loved to direct and perform with the band.
Program is as follows:
— "Rolling Thunder" by Henry Fillmore.
— "The Phantom of The Opera" by Andrew Lloyd Webber.
— "Bugler’s Holiday" by Leroy Anderson (Paul, Beth, Sherlynn).
— "Autumn Leaves" arranged by Alfred Reed.
— "Begin The Beguine" by Porter, trans. by William Teague.
— "Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite March" by K.L. King (guest conductor Roy Fowler).
— "Twentiana" arranged Hawley Ades.
— "As Time Goes By" arranged by Warren Barker (guest vocalist Melissa).
— "Time To Say Goodbye" arranged by Don Campbell (guest vocalist Melissa).
— "Ashokan Farewell" by Jay Ungar.
— "Blue Tango" by Leroy Anderson.
— "Shoutin’ Liza Trombone" by Henry Fillmore.
The concerts are sponsored by the city of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department. They are under the direction of Mrs. Kerrie Tolman and Thomas Kloss. The concerts are free to the public.
