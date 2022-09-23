September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 421 Idahoans died by suicide in 2020. This makes suicide the 9th leading cause of death in our state. Suicide is a public health crisis in America, and in an attempt to simplify access to emergency mental health services, a national phone number went into effect much like 911, which is used to activate the EMS system. People can now call or text 988 for immediate access to a mental health hotline. This is a much shorter number than the previous 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is still in effect.
Health maintenance usually involves annual physicals with a medical provider, often times without us feeling ill. Additionally, through shared decision making, an appropriate plan of care is designed to improve our health. Most people understand the importance of preventative medical care, yet, that same concept isn’t applied to mental health. The term self-care means something different to every person, and it has the potential for the greatest positive influence on mental health outcomes. Fitting in a daily walk, a favorite craft or hobby, going to the gym, or out to dinner with friends are some examples of self-care. Taking a mental health day from work is also important, and this is becoming more accepted in various workplaces. This allows someone to take a day off and engage in activities that are important and relaxing to them. Southeast Idaho features amazing trails, and right now with the Fall weather, those trails are alive with color. A person’s quality of life can be improved by fitting in self-care daily, taking a mental health day when needed, and seeking professional counseling. It makes sense to give as much attention to a mental health diagnosis as you would a physical diagnosis. Despite the fact there aren’t lab results with numbers to gauge the magnitude of a mental health diagnosis, this kind of diagnosis isn’t any less real or dangerous.
There are many warning signs for suicide risk, and it is important that everyone familiarize themselves with them. They include: increased alcohol or drug use, unexplained anger or agitation, isolation or withdrawal from family, friends or activities, previous suicide attempts, giving away prized possessions, and visiting or calling people to say goodbye. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports there is no single cause for suicide; however, depression is the most common condition associated with suicide and often goes untreated or undiagnosed.
The most important thing to understand is that you are not alone, and that it is okay to not be okay. Many clinics in the area have trained staff and clinicians to help you engage in a plan of care tailored to meet your specific needs. And remember, if you or someone you know are thinking about killing themselves call 988 or go to the nearest Emergency Room or South East Idaho Behavioral Crisis Center. Removing the stigma surrounding suicide is the first step towards combating this public health crisis.
Emily Calhoun is a licensed social worker at Health West Inc. and currently in the Masters of Social Work program at ISU.