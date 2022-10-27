Bonuses

Melaleuca gave longevity bonuses to 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries.

 Photo courtesy of Melaleuca

IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca celebrated 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with $3,284,885 on Wednesday. Each of these team members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives.

This year, Melaleuca’s payout of its unique loyalty and long-term contribution bonus was the largest it has ever been — by more than $500,000.

