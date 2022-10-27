IDAHO FALLS — Melaleuca celebrated 238 team members who reached landmark work anniversaries this year by rewarding them with $3,284,885 on Wednesday. Each of these team members was given a check ranging from $5,000 to just over $31,000 in appreciation for their many years of loyalty to Melaleuca’s mission of enhancing lives.
This year, Melaleuca’s payout of its unique loyalty and long-term contribution bonus was the largest it has ever been — by more than $500,000.
This longstanding Melaleuca program pays team members $5,000 for a five-year service anniversary, $10,000 at 10 years, $15,000 at 15 years, $31,323 ($20,000 net) at 20 years, $25,000 at 25 years, $30,000 at 30 years and $35,000 at 35 years. It is for all team members, regardless of position or pay level. A team member’s length of service is the only qualification.
This year, 24 team members earned $30,000 checks, 13 team members opened $25,000 checks, 19 team members received $31,323 ($20,000 net) checks and 56 team members earned $15,000 checks. Melaleuca also presented $10,000 checks to 37 team members and $5,000 checks to 88 team members.
“Today’s celebration recognizes our team members’ accomplishments, hard work and commitment to our worldwide mission of enhancing lives,” said Melaleuca CEO Jerry Felton. “Because of the loyal and long-term commitment and contributions of these team members, Melaleuca is pleased to share the wealth with those who are going the distance with us. They’ve earned our highest respect, and this bonus is an acknowledgment of our deepest appreciation for them.”
The bonuses were distributed to 191 team members who live in Idaho, 44 from Knoxville, Tennessee; three from Hawaii; and two from Puerto Rico.
“Melaleuca has grown so much since the day I first started in April 1997,” said Julie Miller, a legal assistant who received a $25,000 check. “Despite that growth, Melaleuca has never outgrown appreciating and caring for its team members. Melaleuca has been a second family to me, and although the longevity bonus is not expected, it is a wonderful show of appreciation. What a thrill to be a part of such a great company.”
Over $36 million paid to date through longevity bonuses
In total, The Wellness Company has paid $36,212,306 in loyalty and long-term contribution bonuses since the program began in 2007. In addition, Melaleuca pays many other types of bonuses each year, such as profit sharing, recognition awards and incentives based on performance and productivity.
Thousands of Melaleuca employees have experienced the joy of receiving a sizeable longevity bonus check. Now operating in its 37th year, Melaleuca has grown to 4,589 team members worldwide, with 1,709 team members in the United States.
“I would have never guessed back in March of 1992 that I would be with the same company for 30 years,” said Jenny Christiansen, a purchasing manager who received a $30,000 check. “I found my work family. I plan to go the long haul with Melaleuca, which for me consists of many more years here.”
Retire as a millionaire
Prior to distributing the longevity bonuses, Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot and other company executives counseled with bonus recipients. They expressed appreciation for their years of service and encouraged them to plan for retirement with the money they receive.
“It’s our goal that all Melaleuca employees will retire as millionaires,” VanderSloot said.
Every 30-year team member has the opportunity to save over $1 million for retirement from Melaleuca. A team member would only need to take advantage of the company’s 401(k) matching program, invest their longevity bonuses and achieve a modest rate of return on that investment.
“Just take that money and invest it wisely and safely,” VanderSloot advised. “The number one investing secret is to start now. You want that money to compound as long as it can. They say that those who understand interest earn it, and those who don’t understand it pay it.”
Melaleuca senior logistics manager Steve Bale, who reached 30 years of service this year, intends to follow VanderSloot's advice in using his bonus check to prepare for retirement.
“Melaleuca has provided me with a long-term career that has allowed me to work with the best and brightest people,” Bale said. “The longevity bonuses received throughout the years will allow for a fulfilling retirement one day.”
Forbes names Melaleuca a great place to work
Melaleuca’s loyalty and long-term contribution bonus are just one of the perks that Melaleuca offers.
For this unique bonus program and many other factors, Forbes magazine has recognized Melaleuca not only as one of America’s Best Employers but also as one of America’s Best Employers for Women.
These prestigious national awards are based on scores compiled from tens of thousands of anonymous surveys of American workers. Fewer than 1% of American companies are recognized by these lists, which analyzed categories such as company reputation, work environment, compensation, benefits, growth opportunities and workplace culture.
Anecdotally, team members highlight Melaleuca’s generous culture, which provides all-expenses-paid vacations, high-end electronics and gift certificates to local businesses as prizes and perks. Melaleuca hosts an annual picnic with free helicopter rides, all-you-can-eat food and a full-scale carnival; a festive Halloween celebration for employees’ children and grandchildren; and a Christmas party with world-class entertainment for team members and spouses. Team members also appreciate the company’s investment to subsidize its restaurant, fitness center and child care facility.
Melaleuca currently has a wide array of job openings, ranging from part- and full-time machine and call center operators to scientists, analysts, engineers, project managers, web developers, graphic designers and more. Those interested should visit MelaleucaJobs.com.
