POCATELLO — Join the Bannock County Democratic Party on Oct. 9 at Centennial Park, on the corner of Idaho Street and South Grant Avenue, to meet our exciting lieutenant governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler. The event begins at 3 p.m. If you do not wish to participate in person, you can join us for a Zoom meeting — email bannockdemocrats@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
There will be a canvassing event that starts at 1 p.m. To participate in this event, meet at Centennial Park at 1 p.m.
Manweiler is a fourth-generation Idahoan born and raised in Pocatello. She graduated from the University of Southern California and University of Idaho Law School and became the founding partner in Pickens Law, P.A in 2008, where she is still practicing today. Terri, her husband, Mark, and her two children currently reside in Boise.
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, social distancing and mask-wearing are mandatory. The health of our fellow Idahoans is vital to us.
