John Morgan Evans and Charla Jemison met and fell in love while attending Brigham Young University. They were married on July 23, 1971, in the Logan, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple.
They graduated from BYU — Morgan with a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics and finance and Charla with a bachelor's degree in history, sociology and a secondary teacher certification.
They returned to Downey, Idaho when they purchased a cattle ranch and stayed for the next 50 years. Charla taught in Marsh Valley public schools for the next 31 years. Morgan, while running the ranch, worked for Downey State Bank and Ireland Bank for 14 years.
Morgan and Charla found their greatest joy and focus was raising their children on the ranch, spending time with each other, their family, friends, and serving their church and community.
Morgan and Charla realize how blessed they are to be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with their five children, Justin (Lorie) Evans, Carmelle (Justin) Wilde, Benjamin (Shayla) Evans, Joseph Evans and Jenette (Jaron) Holmes and 14 grandchildren.