POCATELLO — Each year the Idaho State University College of Education hosts a Celebrating Excellence event to honor deserving faculty, staff, alumni and advancement partners of the college for their significant accomplishments and commitment to excellence in education.
This year’s Celebrating Excellence event will be held virtually on April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Awardees will be highlighted for their achievements in their designated categories. The College of Education would like to recognize and congratulate this year’s award recipients. We look forward to officially recognizing them in April!
— Bengal Partner Award: Dustin Enslinger.
Head athletic trainer, Idaho State University.
— Distinguished Leader Award: Dan Armstrong.
K-12 solutions consultant, Adobe Products.
— Faculty Excellence Award: Esther Ntuli.
Department chair and associate professor, teaching and educational Studies, Idaho State University.
— Outstanding Early Career Alumnus Award: Garret Wood.
Certified athletic trainer, Portneuf Sports Medicine services.
— Outstanding Educator Award: Stephanie Moore.
Mathematics teacher, Irving Middle School, Pocatello/Chubbuck #25 School District.
— Staff Excellence Award: Gabriel Rodriguez.
Albion Center program coordinator, Idaho State University.
— Peter C. Kole — William H. McGuffey Prize: Rachel Hulse.
Program director and assistant professor in the Medical Laboratory Science Program, Idaho State University
More information can be found at isu.edu/education. For questions about the event, please contact Amy Dressel, dresamy@isu.edu or at 208-282-3807.