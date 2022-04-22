POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s Music Department is pleased to welcome Patrick Young as the new director of bands and assistant professor of low brass. Young will step into his role in the fall.
“Patrick has an intensity and contagious energy about him,” said Music Department Chair Shandra Helman. “He is just as accomplished a performer as he is a conductor and teacher. This combined skill set is so very valuable to the arts and music education.”
Young comes to Pocatello from Young Harris College in Georgia, where he has been an assistant professor of music and director of bands, low brass. He has also been director of Music at Elijay First United Methodist Church where he worked with choirs and directed music programs.
Young’s instrumental studies include tuba, trombone and bass trombone, euphonium and trumpet. He has been a guest artist and clinician, performing and masterclass teacher. He has taught musicians who have been performance competition winners and students who have gone on to professional music careers.
He holds a Doctor of Music Arts in tuba performance and pedagogy from the University of Colorado Boulder with additional studies in instrumental conducting; an Master of Music in tuba performance from the University of Georgia; and a Bachelor of Music Educationfrom Young Harris College with additional studies in instrumental and vocal conducting.
As a vocalist, Young brings his experience as director of music at Elijay First United Methodist. His performance experience includes principal tuba at Opera Colorado. And he is a freelance tubist on call to play with the Colorado Ballet, the Colorado Symphony and the Atlanta Symphony.
Young hopes to bring some energy to the area by connecting with local schools and getting the community excited about the music program at ISU.
“Music is a giving art,” he said. “I encourage my students to share their wonderful talents with other people. With love and connection, the world can ultimately become a much better place.”
For more information about the music programs at Idaho State University, please visit isu.edu/music.