POCATELLO — The Idaho State Board of Education will hold its June regular board meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday at Idaho State University’s Pond Student Union Building in Pocatello.
The meeting starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. Mountain Time and will be carried via livestream on ISU’s YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/c/idahostateu.
The agenda and meeting materials are posted on the State Board of Education’s website at https://boardofed.idaho.gov/event/board-meeting-pocatello/.
Agenda items include:
— Consider approval of updated fiscal year 2023 strategic plans for each of Idaho’s four-year higher education institutions.
— Discuss ideas for potential education-related legislation for the 2023 Idaho legislative session.
— Consider findings and recommendations in an appeal filed by Another Choice Virtual Charter School. A hearing on the appeal was conducted last month by a board-appointed hearing officer.
— ISU students and faculty will also have an opportunity to have a discussion with the state board on topics of interest as part of the ISU community forum.
The meeting resumes on Wednesday at 8 a.m.
