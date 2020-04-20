POCATELLO — The Idaho Commission on Aging seeks your feedback on Idaho’s 2020-2024 Senior Services State Plan.
Public comments are being accepted from now through the end of business on May 4 and can be submitted through the following link, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3HVGJVJ.
This plan identifies the Older Americans Act and State Senior Services Act funding and senior programs available in the six planning and service areas in Idaho.
The State Plan can be found at https://aging.idaho.gov/state-plan-review-2020-2024/, or by contacting ICOA at 208-334-3833 or by requesting a copy by email at ICOA@aging.idaho.gov.