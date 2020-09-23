SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Hillam Orthodontics has been creating beautiful smiles in Southeast Idaho for over 50 years. They are the only third-generation family orthodontic practice in the world. The late Dr. Harold G. Hillam started Hillam Orthodontics in 1966, then his son Dr. Rodney H. Hillam joined in 1990 (representing the second generation), and his sons Drs. Jordan and Wade joined the practice in 2015 and 2018 as third-generation orthodontists. They hope to have their younger brother, Eric, join the practice following his residency.
This truly is a family practice of generations treating generations. All are treated like family, brothers, sisters, moms and dads. This same commitment extends into the community, as you can often find the doctors volunteering in youth activities, coaching teams and serving in the community.
Each generation of Hillams excelled in school, graduating at the top of their classes and all were inducted into the prestigious Omicron Kappa Upsilon dental society for their scholastic excellence and high standards in patient care. They continue to strive for excellence as board-certified orthodontists and staying up to date on all the latest technology and research. This commitment to excellence extends to their care for patients over the past 54 years in Idaho Falls, Driggs and Afton, Wyoming. The doctors are assisted by a well-trained staff who also share the same expectation in excellence. The doctors and staff express their gratitude for the opportunity to create generation after generation of smiles.
There have been some exciting things happening at Hillam Orthodontics. They have recently remodeled the Idaho Falls office and are grateful to welcome back Rodney H. Hillam from his service in Ghana. For the past three years, he has served as the president of the Ghana, Cape Coast mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.