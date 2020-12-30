The High Desert Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program is entering its third year.
We are a group that enjoys nature and believes in giving back while learning more about the natural world. Our goal is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to actively work towards stewardship of Idaho’s natural resources.
Unfortunately, because of COVID -19, we have not scheduled a new class start date for 2021. We are soliciting new members who are willing to be on a standby list so that when the decision to start is made we will be ready to go.
For more information, or to get your name on our list, please contact Tess Atwood at 208-232-4703 or tessa.atwood@idfg.idaho.gov.