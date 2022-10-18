Betsy Larowe Art

An example of Betsy Larowe's watercolor art.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello Art Center

POCATELLO — Just in time for the holidays, join popular watercolor artist Elizabeth “Betsy” Larowe as she teaches how to create stunning watercolor and ink greeting cards. The class will be 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St.

You will learn how to lay out your card design, paint with watercolor paints, and finish with ink pens for a beautiful and unique presentation.

