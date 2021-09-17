Hurricane Ida came ashore off the northern gulf coast on August 29. While helping a family member move across the country to Florida, the effects of the wind and rain were evident in our travels. Although hurricanes are not a common natural disaster in our area, we do have flooding and severe windstorms. Keeping our food supply safe from any form of natural disaster is vital for sustained health and well-being.
Do not try to save the following foods if they come in contact with floodwater: Fresh produce, containers of nut, spices, seasonings and flavorings, canisters or bags of grains, sugar, salt, coffee and tea, plastic bags of food, screw-topped or crimp-topped jars or bottles of that have been touched by floodwaters, even when the jars have not been opened. This includes home canned foods. Bottom line is there is no lid in use on glass food containers that will keep out water if the container is immersed. Paper, plastic, cloth, fiber or cardboard boxes of food must be thrown out. Porous (flexible) non-food items that are used with food or put into the mouth, and items made of hard rubber, plastic or other flexible materials, such as baby bottle nipples pacifiers, and plastic or wooden dishes and utensils have to be discarded.
Food and utensil items not listed above will need to be disinfected after a flood. Cans that do not have dents or rust can be saved if they are handled properly before they are opened by removing labels, then re-label with a permanent marker the contents of each can. Next, wash the cans in a strong detergent solution with a scrub brush to remove all silt (a sand and clay mixture carried by flood water). Immerse scrubbed containers completely in a lukewarm solution of chlorine for one minute. The solution is 1 tablespoon unscented 6 percent bleach or 1 teaspoon unscented 8.25 percent bleach per gallon of clean room-temperature water. Low splash or scented bleach are not strong enough to sanitize. More bleach is not better. Chlorine can be harsh to hands and must be properly ventilated. Do not mix chlorine bleach with any other chemicals.
To make your glass, ceramic and china dishes, metal and glass cookware, glass baby bottles and empty canning jars safe, follow these steps: Thoroughly wash dishes in a strong detergent solution, removing all filth and mud. Disinfect china and glass dishes in the chlorine solution listed above. Disinfect metal pots, pans, and utensils by boiling in water for 10 minutes.
If the canned food item looks or smells wrong when you open a can, discard it and never taste it.
Contact your local Extension office or health department for more information.
Source: disaster.unl.edu
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.